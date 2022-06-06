‘Jai Bhim’ left me sleepless for three days: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that the movie Jai Bhim, which shook the conscience of many, left him sleepless for a few days.

Speaking at the 41st annual music festival of Muthamizh Peravai in the city, Stalin said the movie Jai Bhim directed by T S Gnanavel shook the conscience of many people. “My dear friend actor Suriya invited me to watch the movie, which I did. I did not sleep for two-three days after watching the movie. You must have seen custodial torture in the movie. But, I have really experienced it for a year. Hence, the movie impacted me more than others, ” Stalin said, after presenting the Iyal Selvam award to the journalist turned director whose Jai Bhim won international acclaim.

“Be it music, literature, drama, or dance, the Dravidian movement believes that it should do good to the race and language and the people of the country. For saying this, don’t assume that I am speaking politics. I say this because art should be for the people. Do not sow superstitions in art. Art should be progressive. Art should open the window of man’s thought,” the Chief Minister said. “Art should not just be soothing for the mind, it should be useful for mankind. Art should grow. People should also grow, ” he added.