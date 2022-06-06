Annamalai visits Raja Kumaran Sethupathi's family, expresses condolence

CHENNAI: Ramanathapuram Samasthanam Raja Kumaran Sethupathi, king of the erstwhile Ramnad Samasthanam, died of a heart attack on the 24th of May.

The late Kumaran Sethupathi was the Trustee of Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram and the President of the Madurai Fourth Tamil Sangam Senthamil Kalluri.

He died due to a cardiac arrest after being treated at his palace for the past one year as he was suffering prolonged illness. Chief Minister MK Stalin, AIADMK coordinators O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami offered condolences.

The Tamil Nadu BJP leader, Annamalai on Monday met the family of demised Ramanathapuram Samasthana Raja Kumaran Sethupathi and has expressed his condolences. He was accompanied by party executives, including BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran.