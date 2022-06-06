600 kg processed sea cucumber recovered near Rameswaram

MADURAI: The Forest personnel recovered as many as 600 kilograms of sea cucumber, a prohibited and endangered marine species, near Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Forest Range Officer S Mahendran conducted a search operation inside a private farm near Mariamman temple in Rameswaram on Saturday night and found large quantities of sea cucumber stuffed in gunny bags and small plastic containers.

The seized sea cucumber weighed 600 kg and was found to be processed.

Sea cucumber is classified as an endangered species under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

Sources said the seized sea cucumber could be kept for smuggling across the International Maritime Boundary Line to Sri Lanka. “The team is on the lookout for smugglers. Sea cucumbers are in high demand in China and Southeast Asian countries,” sources said.