Tambaram, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli get new police commissioners

CHENNAI: In a reshuffle of senior IPS officers in Tamil Nadu, the state government on Sunday appointed new police commissioners to Tambaram, Coimbatore and Tirunelveli.

Dr A Amalraj, ADGP/Director, Tamil Nadu Police Academy, is Commissioner of Police, Tambaram Commissionerate, in the existing vacancy, according to a Home department order.

He will be succeeding M Ravi, who retired recently.

Amalraj shall hold full additional charge of Director, TN Police Academy till the completion of training of direct recruit sub-inspectors, it said. Similarly, V Balakrishnan, IGP, Central Zone, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Coimbatore City, vice Pradip Kumar, who has been relieved for central deputation.

Avinash Kumar is Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City.

The government also ordered for the transfer and posting of many other officials, including SP-level officers.