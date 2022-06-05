Historical Manora a hit among visitors from across country

TIRUCHY: Manora, the historical monument on the east coast near Pattukkottai and its surroundings are yet another tourists attraction this summer. With a height of 22.3 metres, this nine storied structure was built in AD 1814 by Maratha King Serfoji II.

The hexagonal structure was built in Chaluvanayakkanpattinam village, which was later rechristened as Sarabendrarajanpattinam. Serfoji II (1787-1832) constructed the Manora to commemorate Britain’s victory over Napoleon Bonaparte at Leipzig during 1813 war.

The memorial has inscriptions in Tamil, English, Marathi, Telugu and Persian describing the purpose of building the memorial.