Historical Manora a hit among visitors from across country

TIRUCHY: Manora, the historical monument on the east coast near Pattukkottai and its surroundings are yet another tourists attraction this summer. With a height of 22.3 metres, this nine storied structure was built in AD 1814 by Maratha King Serfoji II.
The hexagonal structure was built in Chaluvanayakkanpattinam village, which was later rechristened as Sarabendrarajanpattinam. Serfoji II (1787-1832) constructed the Manora to commemorate Britain’s victory over Napoleon Bonaparte at Leipzig during 1813 war.
The memorial has inscriptions in Tamil, English, Marathi, Telugu and Persian describing the purpose of building the memorial.
The fact that the Manora tower and its basement was put to use for several purposes has been manifest as the complex has a moat (deep, wide trench that acts as a water barrier), secret cellars, store house for trading commodities, a military gym, a ship dock yard, and a library for defence personnel. The Manora was also used as a lighthouse for the sea vessels during the days of yore, say historians.
The structure of Manora is similar to the minarets of Nagore Durgha, the columns found in Maratha palaces in Thanjavur, Tiruvaiyaru which were built earlier, says historian Raju Poundurai in a book co-authored with M Rajaram. The Manora has the look of a deepasthamba (column of lamps), he further states.
There were evidences that Chaluvanayakkanpattinam has been a maritime port along with the Manora fort during the Maratha period. Modi manuscripts in Saraswathi Mahal library indicates there were many ships frequenting the port including one named ‘Brahadeeswara’, named after the presiding deity of Thanjavur big temple. Though Tourism department has built a shelter and a children’s park near the Manora, the inflow of tourists is yet to increase. Now, a park has also been established around the Manora.