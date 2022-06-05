Dist’s iconic temples showcase Chola-era architectural marvel

Outside this pillared veranda, there are two walls of enclosure, the outer one, added in 1777 CE by the French colonial forces, with gun-holes with the temple serving as an arsenal. They made the outer wall high, isolating the temple complex area.

The Chola-era architects and artisans innovated the expertise to scale up and build, particularly with heavy stone and accomplish the 63.4 metres (208 ft) high-towering vimana. Similarly, the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple showcases the exceptional knowledge of Chola rulers on arts and architecture.