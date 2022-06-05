Castigated Vellore youth chosen as Green Champion

CHENNAI: In an irony of fate, a youth who was castigated by Vellore Collector Kumaravel Pandian before the public for allegedly usurping government land was declared ‘green champion’ by the pollution control board, sources revealed.

In his letter dated May 31 to Kumaravel Pandian, TNPCB (TN Pollution Control Board) chairman A Udhayan said each district had been sanctioned Rs 25,000 each to celebrate world environment day on June 5 (Sunday) in a grand manner. Stating that such funds had already been sent to district environment engineers for this purpose, he also suggested that the green champion awards be handed over during the environment day celebrations.

Of the 63 persons chosen for all districts, the recipients for Vellore district include social activists Dinesh Saravanan, G Srikanth and Dr Mark Sahayam.

What is ironic is that when former Collector A Shamuga Sundaram encouraged Srikanth to raise a plantation on the Palar river bed at Ulli to prevent illegal sand mining by locals and aggrieved villagers accosted present Collector Kumaravel Pandian when he came to inspect the ground level causeway in the area which was washed away by rain last November.

Officials said, “though Shanmuga Sundaram provided water supply and pipe and sponsors provided fencing we were forced to withdraw this as the present Collector orally ordered us to stop.”

Kumaravel Pandian said the move was in keeping with the Supreme Court directive to remove encroachments on all water bodies.

However, “once official support was withdrawn, locals started entering the land to again mine sand illegally,” an official accepted on condition of anonymity.

PWD EE Ramesh then told DT Next that “an action plan was being prepared to clear the ‘encroachments’.”

However, no action was taken and now the area shows green growth following the recent rain.

Asked about this Vellore district environment engineer G Ravindran said, “we are yet to ask the Collector for a date to celebrate the environment day and hand over the awards.”