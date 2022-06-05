Annamalai alleges DTCP, CMDA favor for real estate firm

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai alleged that DTCP (Directorate of Town and Country Planning) and CMDA (Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority) connive with a real estate firm run by the family of Chief Minister MK Stalin to sanction approval within a few days.

"For getting approvals for layouts developed by other developers, it would take 200 days to get approvals from DTCP or CMDA and TNRERA. But, approvals are being given within 20 days for applications filed by the company," Annamalai alleged.

He added that the real estate company is doing 15 major land developments across the State. "Other developed could not apply through online system as CMDA allows only those applications."

Annamalai also named Chief Minister's son in law Sabareesan, Anna Nagar Karthik and others in his allegation.

He pointed out that the government faces a loss of Rs 77 crore by not procuring mothers' health mix from Aavin by distributing to pregnant mothers under Nutrition Scheme.