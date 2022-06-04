TN generates 400 million units more of wind energy in last 2 months

CHENNAI: With the entire country facing a coal shortage, resulting in a dip in power generation at thermal power plants, Tamil Nadu witnessed a higher wind energy generation during April-May when compared to the wind energy generation recorded during the same period last year.

Prof K Kasthurirangaian, chairman of the Indian Wind Power Association, said the State generated 1,910 million units (MU) of wind energy in AprilMay. “In 2021, only 1,510 million units were generated during the same period, which was 400 million units lesser. This is a good sign as the coal can be saved during such periods, “he said.

He also urged the government to sell wind energy in the market whenever the generation is higher. “Wind energy generation in June-July is expected to be lesser due to changing wind patterns. Additional wind energy was helpful to meet the higher demands in summer,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Lakhani, chairman and managing director of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) tweeted that by one million units of wind energy generation, 750 metric tonnes of coal is saved by reduced thermal generation.

On the other hand, a report released by the central government recently pointed out that Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) has generated more than 14 crore kilowatt hour (kWh) of power through recycling sewage since the establishment of sewage treatment plants. By using the power generated using sewage water, the water manager saved more than Rs 70 crore till March 2021.

Presently, the civic body has sewage to power plants in seven sewage treatment plants that are located in Kodungaiyur, Koyambedu, Nesapakkam and Perungudi.After recycling the wastewater, Metro Water would leave the remaining sludge to settle down and anaerobically produce biogas from the sludge. The biogas would be then utilised to run the biogas engine from which electricity would be generated.

Average power production from biogas is 2 kWh per cubic meter of biogas.