Chest compressions can save lives in some cases

CHENNAI: In case of cardiac arrest, Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) can be helpful in stabilising the patient before medical help arrives. However, it can depend on the patient if CPR is required, based on the medical condition. “The type of myocardial infarction can have a different first aid and the first approach should be to get an ECG, blood pressure, and blood sugar checked. The younger generation should be aware that even if they can get a heart attack or a sudden cardiac arrest, “says Dr Arvind Sampath. If you’re not trained in CPR, you can still help the patient by doing chest compressions of 100-120 in a minute, without bending the elbow. However, trained professionals should check for pulse and breathing. If there’s no sign of either, 30 chest compressions, followed by 2 rescue breaths should be given.
HOW TO PERFORM CPR
■ Find chest bone. Keep your palms, one on top of the other in the middle of the chest
■ Give at least 100 compressions per minute, at least two inches deep without bending the elbow
■ Raise the chin. Keep the head shifted back slightly. Close the nose and blow into the person’s mouth to make the chest rise