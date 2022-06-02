Tatkal system to book time slots to register property; GO issued

CHENNAI: The State registration department has issued a government order to introduce a tatkal system for booking time slots for the registration of documents. The order is based on an announcement made during the recently concluded State Assembly session.

“Online tokens are issued for all the sub-registrar offices and 100 tokens in six slots per day per sub-registrar office are only allowed at present. In respect of high volume sub-registrar offices, two sub registrars will be present registering the documents and in those offices, 200 tokens are available for booking per day,” the order said.

The order added that 100/200 tokens are not adequate in offices that handle a high volume of document registration. Tokens are booked well in advance on auspicious days and in general, citizens prefer auspicious hours also. A charge of Rs 5,000 will be collected from citizens for booking the tatkal time slot.

Under the new tatkal system, each sub-registrar office will register 10 documents per day in six slots. The documents of citizens who preferred tatkal will be registered at the end of the particular time slot. If citizens are not present at the allocated time for registration and rescheduled time on the day of booking, the token will be null and void and fees will not be refunded. The new system will be introduced in 100 select sub-registrar offices and officials have been asked to identify 100 offices based on the volume of document registration.