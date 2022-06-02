Rise continues, TN adds 145 fresh cases

CHENNAI: The rise in new COVID cases continued in Tamil Nadu for another day, with the State adding 145 cases on Thursday. While the numbers remained high in Chennai and Chengalpattu that recorded 58 and 53 cases respectively, Tiruvallur reported 12 cases and Coimbatore 8. As many as four cases were reported in Krishnagiri, two cases each was reported in Kancheepuram, Vellore and Ranipet, while one case each was reported in Kanniyakumari, Tirupur and Dharmapuri. The VIT, Kelambakkam, cluster grew bigger by 33, said the bulletin from Health Department. With these new cases, there now are 711 active cases in the State, including 326 in Chennai. The State has so far reported 34,55,758 cases, of whom 34,17,022 were declared recovered.