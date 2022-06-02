MMC to get neurology dept: Ma Subramanian at convocation ceremony

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian awarded a convocation certificate to 250 medical students at the 186th convocation ceremony of Madras Medical College on Thursday.

Handing over the certificates, the Health Minister said that Madras Medical College stands as one of the top medical education institutions across the globe.

He said that the hospital will soon receive a neurology department at a cost of Rs 65 crore. Additionally, machines worth Rs 4 crore for the treatment of heart patients at the hospital are also being procured. In order to increase the treatment efficiency of the nephrology department of the hospital, machines worth Rs 15 crore are also being procured.

All over India, we have almost 302 government medical college hospitals and 276 private colleges hospitals, of which 70 colleges are from Tamil Nadu, including 36 government colleges and 34 private colleges, he said.

In response to the case of food poisoning of a girl in Arani, the Health Minister said that the food safety department is undertaking an inspection of all the food outlets and follow up is being done.

The inspection of food outlets by the food safety department officials is being undertaken all over Tamil Nadu.

Talking about the rising cases of Covid at educational institutions, he said that VIT, Anna University, Sathya Sai Medical College and other institutions opened last month for exams and other classes. The students travelling from other states are likely to have got infected since they travelled from their respective places to Tamil Nadu.

He said that all the students were treated as per protocols and their parents were also informed on their health status. He is stressed on the need of following safety protocols against Covid as neighbouring States, including Maharashtra and Kerala, are seeing a surge in the cases.