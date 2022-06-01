Vellore MP ‘mutes’ PM’s speech, talks about CM’s visit

VELLORE: Participants in Vellore, who were witnessing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with farmers from all the districts in the country on Tuesday, were taken aback when a DMK MP switched the video conference to silent mode and started talking about the proposed visit of Chief Minister MK Stalin to Vellore next month.

About 200 participants, including farmers, DMK functionaries and officials had gathered in the conference hall of the Vellore Collectorate for the video conference with the PM. The PM was slated to release more than Rs 21,000 largess to more than 10 crore farmers all over the country.

About 10 minutes into the programme, the sound was muted and DMK MP Kathir Anand started addressing the audience on the details of who and where petitions would be collected in each constituency to be handed over to the Chief Minister during his forthcoming visit.

Many were aghast at this slight to a national leader as the video conference continued in the silent mode behind the MP who was addressing the gathering. The news of this slight soon spread and many, including the press were incensed at the attitude of the MP.

When a reporter questioned him, the MP casually said, “let them do their work and we will do ours.”

Reacting to it, Vellore District Consumer Federation president K Sathiyamoorthy said, “the MP was clearly misusing his official power and acting beyond the call of duty. What transpire was a blot on democratic functioning.”

In Tirupattur, Collector Amar Kuswaha attended the PM’s programme and then conducted the meeting regarding the CM’s visit while in Ranipet, party men asked officials to go ahead with PM’s programme.