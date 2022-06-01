OPS demands to take up TN river linking, stop Mekedatu project

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday urged the DMK government to take steps to take up Godavari-Krishna-Pennar-Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river linking projects.

The AIADMK leader, in a statement, also asked the State government to take steps for stalling the proposed Mekedatu project initiated by the neighbouring Karnataka.

"Karnataka's move to construct Mekedatu dam along Cauvery river is totally against the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT) order,” he said and pointed out that "even a unanimous resolution was also passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly this March to prevail upon the Centre not to permit Karnataka to construct the dam".

Panneerselvam said even Karnataka passed a resolution that the proposed Godavari-Krishna-Pennar-Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river linking projects should not be taken up till the Cauvery water dispute between both the states was solved.

Condemning Karnataka's stance on both river linking and Mekedatu projects, the AIADMK coordinator said in 2007 that the CWDT issued its order on water sharing.

"Accordingly 192 TMC of water have to be released by Karnataka and 30 TMC for Kerala and 7 TMC for Puducherry,” he said adding "however, when Karnataka moved the Supreme Court, the water release was reduced from 192 TMC to 177.25 for Tamil Nadu".

The deputy opposition leader of the House said with already Apex court has passed an order on Cauvery water sharing, Karnataka's decision not to start the river linking unless the Cauvery water sharing dispute was settled cannot be accepted and it is totally against the court's order.