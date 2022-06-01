Kovai airport expansion to start in 3 months

COIMBATORE: Land acquisition for expansion of Coimbatore International Airport is expected to get over in three months.

The works gained momentum after the state sanctioned Rs 1,132 crore towards paying compensation for landholders. It has been planned to expand the runway from 9,900 feet to 12,500 feet to facilitate larger planes and more cargo flights.

“So far, upto Rs 800 crore has been given as compensation to land owners. Almost 70 per cent of the land required has been acquired and the remaining will be acquired in three months,” said Collector GS Sameeran.