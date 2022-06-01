HC issues notice to TNPSC in alleged irregularities in Group – I answer key

CHENNAI: A vacation bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to file a counter-report in an appeal petition filed against the order of a single judge dismissing the petitioner’s contention that about 60 questions asked in the Group-I examinations conducted by the commission in January 2021 as invalid.

The bench, consisting of Judges M S Ramesh and J Mohammed Shafiq passed the direction on hearing a batch of writ appeals filed by the candidates who had appeared for the examination.

The petitioners prayed for a direction to set aside the order of the single judge dated April 4, 2022, dismissing their original petition based on the expert committee report.

“While we stated that 60 answers in the key were wrong, the expert committee declared only one as wrong and submitted that they had granted grace marks to that question. It was not declared on what basis the committee had come to a conclusion that only one question is wrong in the Group-I examination conducted in January 2021,” the appellants submitted.

Recording the submission, the bench directed the committee to submit a counter-affidavit regarding the contentions of the writ appellants and adjourned the matter.