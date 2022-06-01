Free wi-fi for students in TN public libraries soon

CHENNAI: In a first, government public libraries in Tamil Nadu will soon get free wi-fi connections for students appearing for various competitive exams.

At present, there are 4,650 state-owned public libraries functioning across all districts with more than 60 lakh readership base. However, these do not have wi-fi connections.

A senior official from the School Education Department, told DT Next that competitive exam aspirants have requested wi-fi connections in public libraries so they can download model question papers and engage in other related activities. “Hence it has been decided that connections will be made available in 325 libraries in the first phase and one lakh students will benefit from the initiative,” the official said.