'Violations of rules': UGC disapproves courses in Periyar University

CHENNAI: Disapproving the courses, the University of Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday cautioned the students not to take admissions in any program offered by the State-run Periyar University in Salem.

The commission, in its public notice, said it has come to the notice through various communication received in the UGC office that Periyar University in Tamil Nadu is functioning without a full-time Director, inadequate full-time faculty, inadequate non-teaching staff, without an established centre and running ODL programmes without prior approval of UGC in gross violation of conditions laid down under UGC regulations.

The UGC explained the university has violated UGC regulation of Open and Distance Learning Regulations, and UGC's Open and Distance learning Programmes and Online Programmes Regulations and its amendments from time to time.

UGC secretary Rajnish Jain, in the notice, said accordingly, based on the provisions of the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Prograrnmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020, the recommendations of the Complaint Redressal Committee (CRC), in its meeting held recently has decided that no application of the university shall be considered for the year 2022-23 to 2023-24.

In addition, it was also decided that the application submitted by the university for the year 2O2l-22 for offering open distance learning programmes is also not be processed besides violations were noticed based on the complaints.

"Therefore, the general public, students and other stakeholders are cautioned through this public notice not to take admission in any programme offered by Periyar University, Tamil Nadu through open distance learning mode", the UGC secretary said adding taking admission in such programmes may jeopardise the career of the students, in view of the absence of recognition of the programmes by the UGC.