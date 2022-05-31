Transferred govt staffer attacks official with machete in office

Being a native of Kodangipatti village in Bodinayakanur, Uma Sankar was working in the same office, where the victim was working, under the ICDS from 2013. However, Uma Sankar got him transferred as a punishment to Vellakoil of Tirupur district in 2015.

Uma Sankar was nursing a grouse as he felt the transfer affected his career and chances of promotion. To take revenge, he planned the attack and took leave on the day. On entering the victim’s chamber, he took out the machete hidden in his bag and hacked her.

Sources said Uma Sankar was employed in the ICDS on grounds of compassion in 2011 after his mother Visalakshi died in 2006. Based on a complaint by the victim, Allinagaram police arrested him under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC, sources said.