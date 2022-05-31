TN govt should bring ordinance on banning online gambling: PMK

CHENNAI: Pattalli Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss said the Tamil Nadu government should come out with an ordinance banning online gambling instead of waiting for the next Assembly session.

According to Ramadoss, if the Tamil Nadu government is firm on banning online gambling, then it need not wait till October/November when the Assembly will be in session.

He said the online gambling will result in immeasurable damages to the society if the state government waits for another five/six months.

The Tamil Nadu government should draft a law as suggested by the Madras High Court and promulgate it as an ordinance, Ramadoss said.

The Madras High Court had struck down the law brought in by the erstwhile AIADMK government banning online gaming.

Ramadoss welcomed the Tamil Nadu government's decision to bring in a new law as after the High Court struck down the August 2021 law, 10 people have committed suicide in the last 10 months.