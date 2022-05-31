Tamil Nadu signs MOU with IPPB to obtain digital life certificate

CHENNAI: The State government, on Tuesday, signed an MOU with the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) for obtaining the life certificate from the pensioners through doorstep services of the postal department.

According to the MOU, signed in the presence of State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, IPPB will obtain a digital life certificate through Jeevan Pramaan Portal to avoid hardship to the aged pensioners coming in person. IPPB has agreed to offer the doorstep services at Rs 70 per digital life certificate.

Around 7,15,761 State government pensioners, including family pensioners, submit their life certificates during July, August and September every year for annual mustering. At present, mustering can be done by pensioners either through direct mustering (physical appearance), submission of life certificate through post or digital life certificate through Jeevan Pramaan Portal by using a biometric device.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, exemption from annual mustering was granted for two years. Now, the State government has issued orders for five modes of annual mustering from July to September, this year, including the doorstep services of IPPB.