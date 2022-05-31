State witnessing crimes under ‘Dravidian model’ rule, says OPS

CHENNAI: Alleging that there was no security for the government staff, AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday urged the DMK government to immediately set right the Law and Order issue in the State.

The AIADMK leader's statement came after a woman government staff was brutally attacked by her colleague in the Theni district recently.

Stating that the growth of the State depends on how the Law and Order was maintained, Panneerselvam said at present, the State is witnessing murders, suicides, and sexual harassment in the "Dravidian" model rule.

Narrating the incident, the AIADMK leader said that a female government staffer, who was in charge of the rural development office in the Theni district, was brutally attacked by her male colleague, who was transferred for wrongdoings.

"From this incident, a situation was created that the government officials should have to act in fear for their subordinates,” he claimed.

Panneerselvam also said that if the attack incidents continue to occur, a stage will come to frisk all the persons, who would be coming to the government offices.

Wishing the woman government staffer, who was admitted to a hospital, a speedy recovery, the AIADMK coordinator urged the Chief Minister to sideline other issues and take steps to set right the Law and Order problem immediately.

He also said that the government should also take action by filing a case against the person, who attacked the female staff and get the required punishment.