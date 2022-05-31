Camera traps installed to monitor leopard in Valparai

COIMBATORE: Camera traps were set up on Monday to monitor a leopard which preyed on a calf in an estate in Manambolly Forest Range in Valparai.

According to the Forest Department, the leopard had mauled a one-and-ahalf year old cow near Pannimedu estate on Sunday night.

On receiving information, Forest Department staff arrived and confirmed the predator to be a leopard based on its pugmarks found in the locality. As the big cat had left the carcass after consuming it in small quantities, the Forest Department staff expected the leopard to come back again.

“Therefore, monitoring has been stepped up by fixing cameras. It will be tracked for a few more days to ensure that it is not does not cause any possible conflicts,” said an official.

8-day summer wildlife census concludes

Meanwhile, the eight-day summer wildlife census carried out by the Forest Department in Annamalai Tiger Reserve since May 24, concluded on Monday. The census conducted in the four ranges of ATR estimated the population of both herbivores and carnivores through direct line transect method.

Manambolly Forest Range officer A Manikandan said that based on the census reports, the department will undertake further wild life protective measures, develop their habitats and to enhance monitoring in required areas.