Will Anbumani’s elevation change PMK’s fortunes?

CHENNAI: Hoping to change its political fortunes in the upcoming elections, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has elevated former Union health minister Anbumani Ramadoss from the party’s youth wing to heading the parent outfit. Immediately after his appointment as party president, the PMK adopted a resolution stressing its aim to capture power in Tamil Nadu in 2026. However, political analysts are not convinced that Anbumani’s ascendance will automatically have any impact on the party’s performance.

“PMK is still functioning on the base founded by PMK founder S Ramadoss and is performing constantly with a vote share of 5.5 per cent. Under the circumstances, the appointment of Anbumani as party president will not have any direct impact on the party’s performance. Be it Anbumani or the former president GK Mani the party will continue to ride on Ramadoss,” political analyst Raveenthran Duraisamy, told DT Next.

The elevation of Anbumani was a long expected move as they were waiting for GK Mani to complete 25 years as party president. He was given the honorary president post to pave way for Anbumani. Though optimism level were high in the party, it was not reflected outside. It was seen as yet another move for increasing their bargaining capacity in the upcoming elections.

“Appointing Anbumani as party president and passing resolutions to capture power is another strategy of the party to increase its bargaining capacity in the upcoming Parliamentary elections. If PMK’s intention is to come to power in 2026 it should have first announced its stand for 2024 Parliamentary elections,” said Raveenthran Duraisamy.

Similar opinions were echoed by veteran politician Nanjil Sampath when he said that the PMK does not have presence in the southern districts and how can it capture power only with northern districts. He also said that Anbumani aiming to become chief minister of Tamil Nadu is a dream and he should come out of the dream immediately.

However, GK Mani expressed optimism in the elevation of Anbumani. “Immediate goal of Anbumani is to strengthen the party structure. On Sunday, we met heads of 34 sister associations of PMK and from Monday we will resume the training sessions for cadres that were stopped during COVID times,” said Mani, who also added that PMK does not worry about criticisms when they have a clear goal in front of them.

Meanwhile, Anbumani after his appointment as party president met Chief Minister MK Stalin and AIADMK joint coordinator and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday and obtained their wishes.