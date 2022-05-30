HR&CE sends notice to Nataraja temple over accounts & assets

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments(HR&CE) department, which controls the administration of all major temples in the state, has sent a notice to diskshitars of Nataraja temple, Chidambaram asking them to keep the details of accounts and assets of the temple ready for inquiry on June 7 and 8.

It is to be noted that the dikshitars are already annoyed with the HR&CE department for issuing orders to resume darshan at the Kanaga Sabhai of the temple.

The HR&CE, in its notice to the general diskshitars of the Nataraja temple, said that the inquiry committee will look into the petitions received regarding the management of the temple, to check whether the management is following the rules and give suggestions on the same.

The notice was issued on May 26 by the HR&CE Cuddalore district assistant director and inquiry committee coordinator C. Jothi. The notice, according to sources in the HR&CE, was issued to the secretary, general dikshithar's council of Arulmigu Sabhanayagar Temple or Nataraja Temple.

In the notice, the HR&CE department has directed the dikshithar council which is managing the day-to-day affairs of the temple to keep ready the details regarding the income and expenditure of the temple since 2014. The notice also stresses on producing audited reports, details of work done in temple, permission obtained from archeological and HR&CE departments, and assets including jewels, cash, and land records of the temple.

An office-bearer of the dikshithar council, told IANS: "We have approached for a legal advice regarding the notice of the HR&CE department. We will respond after we get the advice."