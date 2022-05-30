Sudden inspections will continue in govt offices, hospitals: Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced on Monday that surprise inspections will continue in government offices and government hospitals in Tamil Nadu

Stalin, who visited Nagai, Tiruvarur, and Thanjavur districts to inspect various development works, conducted a surprise inspection of the Tiruchy Corporation. He went in person to the Tiruchirappalli Corporation office and inspected the office attendance record and other records and later received petitions from the public.

Following this, Stalin inquired about the activities of the Tiruchirappalli Corporation Hospitals and health centers, the status of the new bus stand system, and the Smart City project.

He also directed the officers to expedite the completion of public services such as drinking water connection, building permits, birth and death certificates, and change of property tax name and advised that the roads dug during the drinking water connection works should be repaired immediately.

Regarding this, Stalin tweeted on Twitter, "Government is for the people! Good government is people-centered! It is the duty of every member of the govt to work for the satisfactory return of people seeking government offices and hospitals. The research I do to confirm it will continue ...".