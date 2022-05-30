Dravidian model includes atheists, theists: Sekar Babu

CHENNAI: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekarbabu on Sunday said the Dravidian model government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin was a combination of atheists and theists equally alike.

Speaking during a function in the city, Sekarbabu said, “As far as the Chief Minister is concerned, there is no atheist or theist difference. All are equal to us. Our Chief Minister firmly believes that the Dravidian model government was created jointly by atheists and theists.”

Significantly, it was the same Sekarbabu who declared in the state Assembly during the recently concluded session that the incumbent government was a spiritual government too. Sekarbabu’s assertion comes close on the heels of Stalin’s statement that the DMK regime would never be a deterrent to anyone’s devotion and only those people who are unable to tolerate the progress of the state under him were exploiting spirituality to create communal tension for political benefits.

Stalin had proudly declared during his speech on completion of a year of his government that the Dravidian model does not demolish and divide, but it constructs and unites people. The statement gains significance as it comes at a time when communal flare-up was creating discomfort in far-off northern states.

Pertinently, the DMK was understood to have launched a group of Dravidian thinkers in association with one of the renowned Periyarists in the state to propagate the Dravidian principles among believers.

Pertinently, the DMK was understood to have launched a group of Dravidian thinkers in association with one of the renowned Periyarists in the state to propagate the Dravidian principles among believers.