Converted British era track a boon for Theni

MADURAI: The Madurai-Bodi train service reintroduced on newly converted track was initially laid during the British era in 1928 to transport cardamom, the ‘Queen of Spices.’

Bodinayakanur (Bodi), a key town in Theni district, is a regular market of cardamom, which’s largely grown in the neighboring Kerala. Apart from cardamom, Bodi is also a market place for coffee, tea, cotton and pepper. In those days, cardamom was lifted off with a hefty winch from Kozhukkumalai, a hamlet in Bodi taluk, bordering Idukki of Kerala, to Kurangani, on Western Ghats.

Nearly 50 years since the introduction of the train, cash crops including banana, grape and coconut of Theni district were transported by the Madurai bound metre gauge train from Bodi, A Lazar, former Periyakulam MLA, who led a committee formed to expedite the Madurai-Bodi BG conversion project, told DT Next on Sunday.

Theni is not only a trade centre, but also emerges to be a tourism destination. Hence Theni bound tourists by the reintroduced train could access several hotspots, including Kodaikanal.

More importantly, tourists could also have access to the neighboring state of Kerala and spend their time at Kannagi Kottam (Kannagi Temple), located just about 10 km from Kumuli, Lazar said.

According to SKS Nadesan, Member, Rail Users Consultative Committee, Southern Region and president, Theni District Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the reintroduction of the Madurai-Theni train is a blessing for every people of Theni district.

On a daily average, around 3,000 passengers board private omni buses from Theni to Chennai for various reasons and hence he urged the need for extending the Theni-Madurai rail service to Chennai. The freight cost is cheaper by train than other modes of transport.

Much to the delight of the Theni populace, Chief Minister MK Stalin has declared to bring 24 commodities, including the Cumbum fame ‘Paneer Grapes’ under the prestigious GI tag. These products could also be transported as rail cargo.

The residents also felt the need for extending the rail service to Lower Camp to get access to Sabarimala Ayyapan Temple in Kerala.