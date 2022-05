TIRUCHY: The storm water drain which is under construction collapsed in Karur on Saturday.

The construction of the storm water drain is underway at Ward No 29 of Karur municipal corporation for the past 10 days.

The drainage has been constructed to a length of 500 metre. In such a backdrop, on Friday late night heavy rain saw 100m wall demolish. The residents claimed that substandard materials and demanded the officials to make field visit and inspect the quality of construction materials.