Clarify GO on optional languages in competitive exams: PwD urges govt

CHENNAI: The members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) urge the State government to clarify if both English and Tamil languages are optional for candidates to write competitive exams in the State.

Speaking about this, general secretary of TARATDAC, S Namburajan said, “Persons with disability (PwD), especially those with speech and hearing disability, can only learn one language due to their condition. However, the abstract of the Government Order released on Saturday is ambiguous.”

Namburajan added that the GO does not clearly state whether there’s an option to choose between English and Tamil languages. “PwDs are prone to learning 1 language from school. So they’ll be able to write competitive exams in that language alone. Hence, we request the State government to clarify this in the GO,” he stated.

The confusion arose after the State government ordered exempting PwDs from writing the Tamil language paper in competitive exams. PwD candidates are exempted from the compulsory exam conducted by the Tamil Nadu Civil Service Board, such as Group 1, 2, and 2A. This exemption applies not only to the Tamil Nadu Civil Service Selection Board but also to all competitive examinations conducted by other selection commissions in the State.

Additionally, it applies to written examinations conducted by the recruitment officers as required. It applies to PwDs with less than 40% disability. Candidates wishing to avail this exemption are advised to obtain relevant disability certificate.