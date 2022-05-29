AMMK man killed in Nellai

MADURAI: A 40-year-old AMMK functionary was allegedly murdered by an armed gang in Tirunelveli on Friday night. The victim was identified as Subramanian alias Mani, a AMMK functionary of Karungulam union, Srivaikuntam taluk of Thoothukudi, who resided at Kulavanigarpuram near Palayamkottai. Tirunelveli City DCP Suresh Kumar along with Melapalayam police inspected the spot and held enquiries. ItInvestigations revealed that there’s enmity between the victim and his relatives over land dispute. Police arrested two persons identified as S Madasamy (22) and Esakiappan (25).