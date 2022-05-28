Ranipet creates record, 186.91 MT of plastic waste collected in 3 hrs

RANIPET: Ranipet district created a world record by collecting more than 186.91 metric tonnes of plastic waste from over 2,500 square kilometres beating the earlier record held by Switzerland, on Friday.

The three-hour exercise commenced at 7 am and headed by Collector Baskara Pandian, officials, volunteers, NSS and NCC cadres, local body staff and members of the 100 days work programme toiled in all areas. Six weighing stations and six garbage dump yards in the district which were overseen by deputy BDOs resulted in a total of 192.8 MT of plastic waste being collected in just 3 hours.

DT Next had reported the proposed exercise on May 1, this year. Officials of the Elite book of records, Asian records academy, Tamilan book of records and India records academy monitored the event where 5.9 MT waste was rejected resulting in the official figures of 186.91 MT being accepted.

Officials, including DRO P Kumareswaran and Arcot MLA JLM Eswarappan were present.

Tiruchy Corporation bans plastic from June 1

The Tiruchy Corporation has advised shopkeepers to avoid selling and using plastic materials, which would attract a heavy fine, from June 1. Mayor Mu Anbalagan organised a meeting with the traders’ union representatives, eatery owners and shopkeepers to sensitise them against the use of plastic materials, including single use carry bags and cups. He urged the participants to create awareness among the public against plastic usage.