Kuruvai: 3.38 L ha target fixed for Delta

TIRUCHY: Water from the Grand Anicut (Kallanai) was released for irrigation purpose at function on Friday. A target of 3.38 lakh hectares of kuruvai has been fixed for districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam for the current year and Friday’s release would be stepped up gradually, said Local Administration Minister KN Nehru after opening the gates of Kallanai.

The flow from Mettur Dam that arrived at Mayanur barrage on Thursday night then reached Mukkombu Upper Anicut on Friday morning. From Mukkombu, 3,000 cusecs reached Grand Anicut (Kallanai) by Friday afternoon. Two Ministers, Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, along with the officials and representatives of farmers associations, released water from Kallanai after special poojas.

Since it is the initial stage, only a limited quantum was released. The discharge would gradually be stepped up, said Nehru. He said, 500 cusecs each has been released into Cauvery, Vennaru and Kollidam, while 100 cusecs has been released into Grand Anicut (GA) canal. “As several works are going on in the GA canal, a small quantity has been released for custom sake and the quantum will be increased within a week into this canal,” the Minister added.

Meanwhile, 3.38 lakh hectares of kuruvai has been fixed as target for the core Cauvery Delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagappttinam for this year.

According to officials, in Thanjavur district a target of 1.15 lakh acres, Tiruvarur 93,860 acres, Mayiladuthurai 86,450 acres and Nagapattinam 19,760 acres, Cuddalore 24,700 acres and Ariyalur 2,470 acres has been fixed for kuruvai. “As the storage in the Mettur Dam is nearing its full capacity, there won’t be any problem to irrigate the kuruvai crop and a bumper harvest will be possible this season,” Nehru added.