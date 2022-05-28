TamilNadu

Farmers hold demo against Lower Bhavani Project canal concrete lining

Shops in Nathakadaiyur, Palayakottai, Marudurai and neighbouring villagers downed shutters in support of farmers’ protest.
COIMBATORE: Shops downed shutters in several villages in Tirupur against concrete lining of Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal on Friday.

Besides this, a large number of farmers accompanied by their family members staged a demonstration demanding the state to drop the concrete lining project. MPs from Tirupur and Erode, K Subbarayan and A Ganesamoorthy also took part in the protest.

The farmers sent letters to Chief Minister MK Stalin highlighting their demands. Instead of concrete lining, the farmers sought for desilting of the canal, strengthening of bunds and removing encroachments to ensure that water reaches even tail end areas of the canal.

