DMK to organise Dravidian model workshops to educate youngsters

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has proposed to strengthen its ideological base among the State youth to protect Tamil Nadu from the influence of communal forces.

A meeting of the DMK district secretaries, MPs and MLAs on Saturday decided to conduct “Dravidian Model” training workshops to educate the youngsters about the contribution of former DMK president M Karunanidhi, the ideology espoused by him and the Dravidian model of governance delivered by incumbent Chief Minister M K Stalin.

A resolution adopted at the district secretaries meeting chaired by party chief cum CM Stalin said that the communal and anti-national forces, who are unable to tolerate social justice and communal harmony flourish in the state groomed by Periyar, Anna and Kalaignar, are trying to sow the venomous seeds of communalism here. To protect Tamil Nadu from such dangerous forces and their slaves without any damage, it is essential to train a new brigade of youths.

Accordingly, the meeting of district secretaries has unanimously resolved to successfully organise the Dravidian model training workshops to create a shield guarding the constructive working of Stalin, the resolution added. The meeting also decided to celebrate the 99th birthday anniversary of Karunanidhi, which falls on ensuing June 3, in a grand manner.

During Saturday’s meeting, Stalin was also learnt to have given specific instructions to his district secretaries on engaging the party cadre, whom the former must visit whenever an election is announced next. In his brief address to the district secretaries, the leadership was also understood to have cautioned the leaders about their internal squabbles damaging the prospects of the party.