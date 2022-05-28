Car catches fire near Aruppukottai, driver escapes unhurt

CHENNAI: A car that was parked suddenly caught fire with the driver sleeping inside. Luckily, the driver managed to escape the blaze and the fire service personnel doused the flames before it could compound.

Peer Mohammed (34), a car driver from Kayalpattinam, alighted passengers in Palakkad and was heading back to Kayalpattinam. He stopped the vehicle at Friday night nearby Aruppukottai to take rest before starting off again.

While asleep, he saw smoke emerging from the car. Quick to realise that the vehicle caught fire, he managed to escape the car unhurt.

Peer Mohammed then informed the fire service. Before the fire could engulf the area and spread to other cars parked nearby, the fire personnel doused the blaze. Except for the car Peer drove, nothing else was reported to be damaged.

Police have lodged a complaint and investigations are underway.