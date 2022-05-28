Amma Canteens at State govt’s mercy

However, sources at the GCC are doubtful over the effective operation of Amma Canteen with the donations and CSR fund alone, as expenses would be much higher than the potential fund generated.

As per the records, the Chennai Corporation has incurred a loss of more than Rs 700 crore since the scheme launched during the 2013-2014 financial year. Surprisingly, the income from the canteens has been decreasing over the years though the number of canteens was increased to 407 from 207.

The order issued in 2021 (pertaining to the foundation) pointed out that Amma Canteen in Chennai had accrued a loss of Rs 483.75 crore between 2013-2014 and 2018-2019 financial years. While the expenditure for 6 years stands at Rs 668.61 crore, the civic body had managed to earn only Rs 184.86 crore from sales, due to the lower cost of food items being sold at the canteens.