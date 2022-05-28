52 cases of Covid reported in Tamil Nadu, TPR at 0.4%

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 52 cases of Covid-19, including four imported cases on Saturday. One imported case was reported in USA and three others from Delhi. Chennai alone recorded 33 cases of Covid-19. The total number of cases of Covid-19 in the State reached 34,55,210.

While 11 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, two cases each were recorded in Coimbatore, Salem and Vellore.

As many as 13,241 samples were collected in the past 24 hours and the overall TPR stood at 0.4 per cent. Chennai recorded a TPR of 1.6 reporting the highest TPR.

No deaths were reported due to Covid-19, taking the total death toll to 38,025. As many as 45 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries from Covid-19 to 34,16,773.