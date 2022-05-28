5 commandments engraved in MK statue: What are they?

CHENNAI: After the formal unveiling, the Vice President, accompanied by the Chief Minister and other leaders paid floral tributes to a portrait of Karunanidhi kept near the statue.
Five commandments have been engraved under the statue of former CM Karunanidhi
They are:
1. We will overcome poverty by avoiding violence
2. We will work tirelessly in the way of former CM Arignar Anna
3. We will build a non-dominant society
4. We will oppose Hindi imposition
5. Autonomy in State and Federalism in centre