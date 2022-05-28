TamilNadu

5 commandments engraved in MK statue: What are they?

The 16-feet high bronze statue is mounted on a 14-foot high pedestal.
Former CM Karunanidhi's 16-feet high bronze statue in Omandurar Estate Justin George
CHENNAI: After the formal unveiling, the Vice President, accompanied by the Chief Minister and other leaders paid floral tributes to a portrait of Karunanidhi kept near the statue.

Five commandments have been engraved under the statue of former CM Karunanidhi

Naidu unveils late MK’s 16-ft tall statue; Rajini,Vairamuthu take part

They are:

1. We will overcome poverty by avoiding violence

2. We will work tirelessly in the way of former CM Arignar Anna

3. We will build a non-dominant society

4. We will oppose Hindi imposition

5. Autonomy in State and Federalism in centre

