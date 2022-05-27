TN will not follow NEP, preparing State Edu Policy: Ponmudy

CHENNAI: A day after Modi's speech about the benefits of NEP in Chennai, Minister Ponmudy reiterated the Tamil Nadu government's stance against the National Education Policy.

The Higher Education Minister has said that the government under DMK is preparing a State Education Policy for TN's special needs.

On a mega scheme launch event in Jawaharlal Nehru Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Modi said that NEP will aid education through means of regional language. " Underscoring the policy, he said youngsters from Tamil Nadu could benefit from technical and medical courses. The DMK regime is opposed to the NEP and Modi's comment was seen as a counter to the ruling party's stand.

The Tamil Nadu government, irrespective of the party in power, has been putting a front against NEET and NEP. Chief Minister Stalin, who was along with Modi in the event, maintained the strong anti-NEET rhetoric prevalent in the state.