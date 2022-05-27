Teashop owner trampled to death by jumbo in Gudalur

COIMBATORE: A 43-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Gudalur on Thursday morning.

The death of D Anand Kumar, from Tiruvalluvar Nagar in O Valley Town Panchayat triggered a protest by villagers, who refused to allow the Forest Department to take the body for a post mortem.

According to the Forest Department, Anand Kumar, who runs a teashop in the neighbourhood, was heading to work at around 6.30 am, when a wild elephant came his way. Though he took to his heels, the elephant chased and trampled him to death on the spot. On hearing his loud cries, the villagers rushed to the spot and chased away the wild elephant. They refused to allow the police and Forest Department staff, who came in a short while, to take the body of the deceased for post mortem. Thereafter, Gudalur RDO Saravana Kannan, District Forest Officer (Gudalur Division), Kommu Omkaram and MLA Pon Jayaseelan held talks with the protestors and agreed to consider their demands, including taking measures to prevent elephant intrusions. The body was then sent to Gudalur GH and relief was provided.

Despite loss, son takes Class 10 exam

Anand Kumar’s son Gokul, who is studying Class 10, was getting ready to go to exam, when the shocking news of his father’s demise came. However, he overcame grief to write the exam at Barwood Govt Hr Sec School.