More funds needed for Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s development is unique as it is not merely about economy but more about “inclusive growth of the Dravidian model” of social justice, women’s development and equality, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Thursday.

The State stood apart as one of the developed ones in the country in many aspects and contributed greatly to the overall development of the nation, he said and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the Centre’s contribution to schemes and fund allocation, and thereby render justice to Tamil Nadu for its contribution to the country’s economy. “Tamil Nadu contributes 9.22% in total GDP of the country, 6% in total tax revenue, 8.4% in total exports, 19.4% in textiles export, 32.5% in export of cars, 33% in leather exports but the State is receiving only 1.21% back from the Union government,” said Stalin.

Retrieving Katchatheevu, ceded to Sri Lanka by an accord, as a solution to the fisherfolk and uphold their traditional rights to fish there, immediate release of GST compensation due for Tamil Nadu as on May 15, 2022 amounting to Rs 14,006 crore, and making Tamil the official language of the Union on par with Hindi and recognising it (Tamil) as the language in the High Court, were among the demands put forth by the Chief Minister. Also, he raised the issue of the anti-NEET Bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly and urged the Prime Minister to ensure its safe passage. “I hope that the Prime Minister will see fairness and merit in our demands,” Stalin said.