Maintain friendly relationship with public: Stalin tells TN police

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday issued six 'commandments' to police on the occasion of presentation of medals to policemen.

Delivering his address, after presenting the medals, Stalin stressed policemen to maintain friendly relationships with public and not to frighten them with their powers. By saying so, Stalin issued six dictums for police.

They are

1) Policemen should make sure that they never indulge in incidents invoking fear for people.

2) Should ensure that no violence on the lines of political, religious and caste happen in the state.

3) People trying to create tensions for the state government should be dealt with iron hand.

4) Circulation of contraband should be completely stopped.

5) Goondas should be completely wiped off.

6) Illicit arrack should be abolished completely.

Stalin presented a total of 320 medals to policemen for their achievements. "When it comes to policemen they are known by their valourous activities and medals presented were for their courageous works. However, in future it should change as medals for their cultured behaviour. We say policemen are our friends and such friendly policemen should be presented medals,” said Stalin, after presenting the medals.

He also said that only when policemen come close to the public criminal activities can be prevented but policemen maintain distance with public. Policemen should become friends of the public and police stations should become public relations and safety offices. Police department should not be seen as a department which is only for fetching imprisonments but as a department which will create conditions to prevent criminal activities.

When a single policeman creates trouble it will create a bad name for the entire department. "Policemen should ensure that their activities bring good name to the entire police department,” said Stalin, who also listed the schemes implemented by the DMK government for the police department.

Earlier, Stalin was honoured with a police parade before Medal presentation ceremony.