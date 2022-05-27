Gangrape: Ramnad cops continue probe

MADURAI: Language issues seems to be hampering the pace of the probe into the alleged gangrape and murder of a 46-year-old fisherwoman.
Locals resorted to massive protest after the body of the fisherwoman was found at Vadakadu near Rameswaram on Tuesday night.
Six migrant workers of a private shrimp farm, located near the site where the body was found, were arrested in connection with the case and six special teams were formed to speed up the investigation.
The investigation has slowed down owing to language issues, sources said. The team has taken two Aadhaar cards from the person of the six suspects.
The victim’s body was handed over to her relatives after post-mortem at the Ramanathapuram Government Hospital. The post mortem report is awaited, sources said.
Two held for abusing girl
Meanwhile, two youths were arrested for sexually abusing a Class 11 girl at Kumbakonam in Thanjavur on Thursday.
Sources said that Arun Kumar (20) of Narasingampettai near Kumbakonam had reportedly proposed his love to a girl from the nearby locality in 2018. Since the girl rejected him, Arun Kuman forcibly took her to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her. Since then, he had been abusing the girl for the past four years.His friend Balamurugan (20) was helping him.
Meanwhile, the girl lodged a complaint with the Police, who registered a case under Pocso Act and arrested them.