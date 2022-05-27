Gangrape: Ramnad cops continue probe

Two held for abusing girl

Meanwhile, two youths were arrested for sexually abusing a Class 11 girl at Kumbakonam in Thanjavur on Thursday.

Sources said that Arun Kumar (20) of Narasingampettai near Kumbakonam had reportedly proposed his love to a girl from the nearby locality in 2018. Since the girl rejected him, Arun Kuman forcibly took her to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her. Since then, he had been abusing the girl for the past four years.His friend Balamurugan (20) was helping him.

Meanwhile, the girl lodged a complaint with the Police, who registered a case under Pocso Act and arrested them.