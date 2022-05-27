Ariyalur police arrest MP gang for theft of 80 sovereign jewels

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur police arrested four persons from Madhya Pradesh in connection with 80 sovereign jewels theft case. According to police, on May 4, a gang broke open a house at Ramco Cement Factory housing unit at Thamarai Kulam in Ariyalur and had stolen 80 sovereign jewels. Meanwhile, the police who retrieved CCTV footage identified the gang was belonging to Madhya Pradesh. Subsequently, a police team went to Thar district of MP and secured B Nanha Bhouria (26), R Kaliya (40), K Ameer (28) and G Sardar Huru (30) and brought them back to Ariyalur. The gang confessed to the crime.