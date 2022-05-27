TamilNadu

Ariyalur police arrest MP gang for theft of 80 sovereign jewels

Subsequently, a police team went to Thar district of MP and secured B Nanha Bhouria (26), R Kaliya (40), K Ameer (28) and G Sardar Huru (30) and brought them back to Ariyalur.
Ariyalur police arrest MP gang for theft of 80 sovereign jewels
The arrested four-member gang
Dt Next Bureau

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur police arrested four persons from Madhya Pradesh in connection with 80 sovereign jewels theft case. According to police, on May 4, a gang broke open a house at Ramco Cement Factory housing unit at Thamarai Kulam in Ariyalur and had stolen 80 sovereign jewels. Meanwhile, the police who retrieved CCTV footage identified the gang was belonging to Madhya Pradesh. Subsequently, a police team went to Thar district of MP and secured B Nanha Bhouria (26), R Kaliya (40), K Ameer (28) and G Sardar Huru (30) and brought them back to Ariyalur. The gang confessed to the crime.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

Crime
police
MP gang

Related Stories

No stories found.