Annamalai hits out Stalin on 'appalling conduct' in presence of Modi

Attacking Stalin on GST issues, Annamalai said, "On the issue of GST, CM @mkstalin must be schooled that the GST council decisions were always taken by consensus. On compensation too, the TN Government took the option which provides payment of balance compensation after July 2022. They are making issues out of non-issues." "CM @mkstalin keeps speaking of federalism but insults the GST Council, a shining example of federalism. The dues are paid as per a formula jointly worked out. CM @mkstalin thinks that only his whims should matter. Typical dynastic entitlement that doesn't understand consensus. Now, GST revenues have increased significantly over the last one year and all states including Tamil Nadu are benefiting. But, does @mkstalin or DMK ever care for facts? They are only interested in politic," added the state BJP chief.

The Chief Minister further requested PM Modi to exempt Tamil Nadu from the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) exam and asked PM to get back to Katchatheevu Island from (Sri Lanka) so the Indian fishermen can fish freely in the sea.