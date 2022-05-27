60-year-old man murder in T'malai: Entire autopsy to be videographed

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to video record the entire autopsy of a 60-year-old man who was allegedly murdered in Perunkulathur Village in the Tiruvannamalai district.

"The post-mortem of the deceased P Sangothi shall be forthwith conducted by the senior assistant professor and the assistant professor of the Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital along with a senior most forensic expert, government medical college, Mundiyampakkam, Villupuram and the entire post-mortem shall be video graphed. The autopsy should be completed within 24 hours," Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy ordered.

The judge further directed the respondents to file the autopsy within 48 hours before the Madras High Court.

Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by Sangothi's son S Chinnamani, a resident of Perunkulathur Village in the Tiruvannamalai district.

Chinnamani, in his affidavit, said that his father was murdered by a duo named Thonthi and Anandan due to personal enmity.

"My father was found dead in the farmland that belongs to Anandan. It is noted that Anandan and Thonthi gave life threats to my father and hours after, my father was found dead. Even as I informed the police that my father was killed, Thanipadi police had merely registered a suspicious death case under section 174," Chinnamai argued.

He further said that he found injuries on the body of his father and wanted to investigate Thonthi and Anandan.

However, the police said that the petitioner did not cooperate with the police investigation and they are not trying to help any accused in the case.

On recording the submissions, the judge directed the police to file a counter and posted the matter on June 6.