TN logs 59 Covid fresh cases today

CHENNAI: As many as 59 cases of Covid were reported in Tamil Nadu. A total of 34,55,099 cases have been reported in the State so far. The active cases stood at 387, with the highest of 203 active cases in Chennai.

Chennai recorded 33 cases of Covid as many cases were reported as part of the cluster at Anna University. Chengalpattu had 15 cases of on Thursday. Five cases were reported in Kancheepuram and Coimbatore reported three cases. While two cases was reported in Tiruvallur, one case was reported in Krishnagiri.

After 15,651 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, the State positivity rate stands at 0.4 per cent. Chennai have the highest positivity rate of 1.4 per cent and 1.1 per cent positivity rate was recorded in Chengalpattu.

As many as 43 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 34,16,687. No deaths were reported and the death toll stands at 38,025.