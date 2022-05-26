Modi’s Chennai visit: Stalin places 3 important demands

CHENNAI: On this event Chief Minister M K Stalin, in his address, sought four most important demands to Modi. They are:

1.Centre should approve the NEET Exemption Bill passed by the Assembly.

2. The due amount of GST for Tamil Nadu should be released immediately.

3. To get back the Katchatheevu Island from Sri Lanka

4) Tamil should be declared the language of litigation in the High Court and made official in Union govt offices.

